March 21 (Reuters) - Beijing Jingkelong Co Ltd:

* ‍FY TOTAL OPERATING INCOME RMB11.96 BILLION VERSUS RMB11.88 BILLION

* FY NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RMB 94.8 MILLION VERSUS RMB 75.3 MLN‍​

* ‍COMPANY PROPOSES PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF RMB0.06 PER SHARE​