March 30 (Reuters) - Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd :

* BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LTD- FY REVENUE HK$692.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$480.7 MILLION

* BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LTD - FY CONSOL LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR HK$504.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$23.7 MILLION

* BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LTD- IN TERMS OF OPERATIONS, THERE HAS BEEN PARTIAL IMPACT CAUSED BY COVID-19 TO GROUP'S DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATING PROJECTS