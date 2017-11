Nov 13(Reuters) - Beijing Sanfo Outdoor Products Co Ltd

* Says it signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with local government of Shilin town, Chun‘an county

* Says two entities will cooperate on development of sports games and outdoor travel business in Shilin town based on Shilin town’s resource and co’s expertise

