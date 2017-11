Nov 10 (Reuters) - Beijing Sanlian Hope Shin-Gosen Technical Service Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to buy 80 percent stake in Swiss firm Polymetrix Holding AG for 20.6 million Swiss francs ($20.74 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jf9N8Q

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9934 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)