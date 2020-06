June 12 (Reuters) - Beijing Strong Biotechnologies Inc :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 65.55% STAKE IN FUZHOU BIOTECHNOLOGY FIRM MXB BIOTECHNOLOGIES FOR 1.8 BILLION YUAN ($254.56 million)

* SAYS PARTNER CHINA NATIONAL PHARMACEUTICAL INVESTMENT WILL BUY 30% STAKE IN MXB BIOTECHNOLOGIES Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/30A0vrv Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0711 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)