#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 7, 2017 / 5:52 AM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Beijing Tianli Mobile Service Integration amends FY 2017 H1 net profit outlook

1 Min Read

Aug 7(Reuters) - Beijing Tianli Mobile Service Integration Inc :

* Says net loss for FY 2017 H1 to be 1.5 million yuan to 6.5 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2017 H1 to decrease by 60 percent to 89 percent, or to be 2.2 million yuan to 8.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 20.3 million yuan

* Comments that estimated liabilities is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ndZoDj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

