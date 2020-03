March 24 (Reuters) - Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$556.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$580.7 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$1.43 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.51 BILLION

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.23 PER SHARE

* GROUP EXPECTS BUSINESS IN PRC, HONG KONG AND MACAO TO BE GREATLY IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* CORONAVIRUS MAY POTENTIALLY AFFECT GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN FIRST HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: