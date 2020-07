July 10 (Reuters) - Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co Ltd:

* SEES REVENUE & PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR HY TO DECREASE BY 30% TO 40%

* STILL MAINTAINS SOLID CASH POSITION TO MEET BUSINESS NEEDS

* SAYS GROUP'S BUSINESS HAS BEEN GREATLY AFFECTED IN H1 OF 2020 DUE TO COVID19 PANDEMIC