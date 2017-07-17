FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Beijing Ultrapower Software sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 83.65 pct to 97.96 pct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 17, 2017 / 5:27 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Beijing Ultrapower Software sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 83.65 pct to 97.96 pct

1 Min Read

July 17(Reuters) - Beijing Ultrapower Software Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 83.65 percent to 97.96 percent, or to be 5 million yuan to 40 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 244.6 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased promotion expense of artificial intelligence and big data, Internet of things and communication technology applications sector as well as acceptance progress delay in ICT operations management business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tjv8Qo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.