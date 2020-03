BRIEF-Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Posts FY Profit Attributable Of RMB 658.1 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co Ltd:

* BEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO - FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 658.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB 562.4 MILLION

* BEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO - FY REVENUE RMB 8.41 BILLION VERSUS RMB 7.19 BILLION

* BEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT SEES COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO CREATE CERTAIN IMPACT ON CO’S PRODUCTION & OPERATION FOR Q1 EVEN H1 OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: