March 12(Reuters) - Beijing VRV Software Corp Ltd

* Says it received patent licenses (No. ZL 2015 1 0065288.5, ZL 2015 1 0195010.X), regarding computer behavior-based data anti-leakage system and method and drive mapping method based on user identity authentication

* Patents valid for 20 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c6PuhV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)