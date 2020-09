Sept 9 (Reuters) - Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT HAS PARTNERED WITH XIAMEN UNIVERSITY AND UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG TO DEVELOP A VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST COVID-19

* SAYS THE VACCINE CANDIDATE HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA’S NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION FOR CLINICAL TRIAL IN HUMANS

* SAYS IT HAS BEGUN PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY FOR CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CANDIDATE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2R9xT2l Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)