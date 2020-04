April 14 (Reuters) - BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO LTD

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 381.5 MILLION YUAN ($54.11 million) IN INITIAL SHANGHAI SHARE OFFERING Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2K80otD ($1 = 7.0501 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)