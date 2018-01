Jan 15(Reuters) - Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2018 Q1 net profit to increase by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 132.6 million yuan to 161.0 million yuan

* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit was 94.7 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are enhanced equipment market demand and contribution from big data and equipment health control as well as ad hoc network communication fields Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/51YBW4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)