Jan 31 (Reuters) - Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ltd :

* SAYS JOINT STOCK COMPANY BRINGS IN STRATEGIC INVESTOR TO INVEST 450 MILLION YUAN

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM FEB 1 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FwhSvu; bit.ly/2Fvj2aB