April 11(Reuters) - Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ltd

* Says it cancels previous 2017 dividend payment plan, which was announced on March 22

* Says it plans to pay cash dividend of 0.64 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to the company’s shareholders as the new plan for 2017 dividend payment

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/KF3i9M

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)