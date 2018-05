May 1 (Reuters) - Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING, SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 2

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO BUY 5.0 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY AT 8.0 YUAN PER SHARE FOR UP TO 600.0 MILLION YUAN ($94.75 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2JIdeg3; bit.ly/2w0eR71 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3325 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)