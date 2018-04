April 16 (Reuters) - Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ltd

* Says it will sell lithium titanate cell project related stake for 540 million yuan and clean energy vehicle project related stake for 20 million yuan

* Says it will pull out of lithium titanate cell project and clean energy vehicle project after the sale

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/z3rUH1

