Nov 2 (Reuters) - Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd

* Says it appoints Gong Yueqiong as general manager, replacing Wang Jinyu who resigned due to health reasons

* Says board elects Zhang Xiyong as chairman, replacing Xu Heyi who resigned due to change in job role

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2A1X642; bit.ly/2A9mbee; bit.ly/2z7FKpD

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)