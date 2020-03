BRIEF-Bekaert Expects Impact On First Half-Year Results Due To Coronavirus

March 26 (Reuters) - NV BEKAERT SA:

* BEKAERT ANNOUNCES COVID-19 MEASURES AND PRIORITIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TODAY’S SITUATION DOES NOT PROVIDE POSSIBILITY TO ASSESS A QUANTIFIED IMPACT OF CRISIS ON OUR 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DEMAND EVOLUTIONS AND PLANT SHUTDOWNS WILL SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECT OUR RESULTS OF FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* WILL UPDATE ITS OUTLOOK WHEN RELEASING Q1 TRADING UPDATE, WHICH IS SCHEDULED ON 13 MAY 2020