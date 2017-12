Dec 15 (Reuters) - Bel Fuse Inc:

* BEL FUSE SAYS EFFECTIVE ON DEC 11, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* AMENDMENT TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $75 MILLION; EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO DEC 10, 2022

* AMENDMENT TO INCREASE AMOUNT OF TERM LOAN A TO $125 MILLION, PORTION OF WHICH USED TO SATISFY IN FULL CO'S EXISTING DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN Source text: (bit.ly/2BvtArQ) Further company coverage: