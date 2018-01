Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bel Fuse Inc:

* BEL PROVIDES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 UPDATE

* SEES FY 2017 SALES $492 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2017 SALES $120 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2017 SALES UP 1.2 PERCENT

* - BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $146.5 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2017

* BEL FUSE - IMPACT OF NEW TAX LAW TO RESULT IN INCREMENTAL TAX PROVISION OF ABOUT $20 MILLION, MOSTLY ATTRIBUTABLE TO DEEMED REPATRIATION OF FOREIGN INCOME

* BEL FUSE - INCREMENTAL TAX WOULD BE RECORDED IN CO‘S RESULTS OF OPERATIONS DURING Q4 2017

* - ANTICIPATES TAX RATE APPLICABLE TO 2018 U.S. EARNINGS WILL BE IN RANGE OF 27% TO 29% VERSUS 38% IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: