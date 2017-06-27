BRIEF-Belden announces pricing of upsized €450 million private offering of 3.375% senior subordinated notes

June 27 (Reuters) - Belden Inc

* Belden announces pricing of upsized €450 million private offering of 3.375% senior subordinated notes

* Belden expects notes offering to close on July 6, 2017

* Private offering of EUR 450 million in principal amount of 3.375% senior subordinated notes due 2027 at issue price of 100% of principal amount

* EUR 450 million offering reflects an increase of EUR 50 million in aggregate principal amount from previously announced offering size

* Intends to use net proceeds from notes offering, to fund concurrent cash tender offer for any, all of outstanding 5.5% senior subordinated notes due 2022