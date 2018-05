BRIEF-Belden Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.15

May 2 (Reuters) - Belden Inc:

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $647 MILLION TO $667 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $605.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $584.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.11 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY EXPECTS Q2 2018 ADJUSTED REVENUES TO BE $650 MILLION - $670 MILLION

* COMPANY NOW EXPECTS FY 2018 ADJUSTED REVENUES TO BE $2.633 BILLION - $2.683 BILLION

* NOW EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS TO BE $6.23 - $6.48

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.49, REVENUE VIEW $644.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.09, REVENUE VIEW $2.55 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S