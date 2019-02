Feb 4 (Reuters) - Belimo Holding AG:

* CHANGES IN BELIMO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, HANS PETER WEHRLI, AND MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, MARTIN HESS, WILL RETIRE AT AGM OF APRIL 1, 2019

* GROUP OF SHAREHOLDERS LINSI, PROPOSES OF APRIL 1, 2019, ELECTION OF URBAN LINSI