March 11 (Reuters) - BELIMO HOLDING AG:

* FY SALES IN SWISS FRANCS INCREASED BY 10.8 PERCENT TO CHF 642.4 MILLION

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 100 PER SHARE

* FY NET INCOME ROSE WITH RESPECT TO COMPARISON PERIOD BY 11.3 PERCENT TO CHF 86.2 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)