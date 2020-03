BRIEF-Belimo Holding FY Net Income Up At CHF 121.1 Million

March 9 (Reuters) - BELIMO HOLDING AG:

* PROFITABLE GROWTH WITH IMPACT

* FY NET INCOME ROSE WITH RESPECT TO COMPARISON PERIOD BY 40.5 PERCENT TO CHF 121.1 MILLION

* FY OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) OF CHF 123.9 MILLION, EQUALING AN EBIT MARGIN OF 17.9 PERCENT

* FY TOTAL SALES OF CHF 692.7 MILLION

* EXPECTS A 2020 REVENUE GROWTH SLIGHTLY BELOW FIVE-YEAR AVERAGE

* LONG-TERM OUTLOOK REMAINS POSITIVE, AS MAIN DRIVERS OF GROWTH IN FORM OF MEGATRENDS REMAIN UNCHANGED

* CORONAVIRUS IS LIKELY TO AFFECT SALES REVENUES, ESPECIALLY IN CHINA

* INCREASED UNCERTAINTY, HOWEVER, HAS A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SHORT-TERM AND MID-TERM OUTLOOKS

* DESPITE A LOWER EXPECTED GROWTH RATE FOR 2020, BELIMO CONTINUES TO INVEST IN ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES

* IN EUROPE, CONTINUING BREXIT-RELATED UNCERTAINTIES MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON REGIONAL ECONOMY