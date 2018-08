Aug 6 (Reuters) - Belimo Holding AG:

* SALES IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR AMOUNTED TO CHF 325.1 MILLION, UP 12.7 PERCENT

* H1 OPERATING INCOME BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) ROSE TO CHF 59.5 MILLION (COMPARISON PERIOD 2017 CHF 49.1 MILLION)

* H1 NET INCOME OF CHF 47.6 MILLION (CHF 38.4 MILLION)

* IT WILL PROBABLY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO MAINTAIN HIGH GROWTH RATE OF FIRST HALF-YEAR 2018