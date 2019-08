BRIEF-Belimo Holding H1 Net Income Up At CHF 53.4 Million

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Belimo Holding AG:

* H1 OPERATING INCOME BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) ROSE TO CHF 67.1 MILLION (2018: CHF 59.5 MILLION)

* CONFIDENT OVERALL ABOUT REST OF 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FOR OVERALL YEAR 2019, EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO TREND LOWER

* OUTLOOK 2019: IN ADDITION TO POSSIBLE ESCALATION OF TRADE DISPUTE BETWEEN USA AND CHINA, RISK FACTORS INCLUDE CURRENCY RISKS

* COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO TREND HIGHER IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

* H1 SALES UP BY 9.3 PERCENT TO CHF 355.2 MILLION IN FIRST HALF-YEAR 2019