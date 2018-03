March 26 (Reuters) - BCE Inc:

* BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES​

* BCE INC SAYS ‍ PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048​

* BCE INC - ‍NOTES WERE PRICED AT US $100 PER US$100 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT FOR AN EFFECTIVE YIELD OF 4.464 PER CENT PER ANNUM AND WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2048​