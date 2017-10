Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bell Canada:

* BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-22 DEBENTURES DUE MARCH 2018 AND SERIES M-36 DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 2018

* ‍WILL REDEEM, ON OCT 30, PRIOR TO MATURITY, ALL OUTSTANDING $1 BILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.40% DEBENTURES, SERIES M-22, DUE MARCH 16, 2018​

* SERIES M-22 DEBENTURES TO BE REDEEMED AT $1011.150/$1000 OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBENTURES PLUS $5.304/$1000 FOR ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: