BRIEF-Bell Canada To Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due September 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due October 2018 And Series M 33 Debentures Due February 2019

April 5 (Reuters) - BCE Inc:

* BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019

* BCE INC -‍SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES WILL BE REDEEMED AT PRICE EQUAL TO $1,006.030 PER $1,000 OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBENTURES

* BCE INC -‍SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES WILL ALSO BE REDEEMED AT $5.274/$1,000 OF AMOUNT FOR ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING REDEMPTION DATE​