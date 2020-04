BRIEF-Bell Equipment Implements 20% Short Time Across Global Operations

April 29 (Reuters) - Bell Equipment Ltd:

* BELL EQUIPMENT LTD - IMPLEMENTING 20% SHORT TIME ACROSS GLOBAL OPERATIONS, STARTING IN MAY 2020 FOR AN INITIAL THREE-MONTH PERIOD

* BELL EQUIPMENT LTD - GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE HAS COMMITTED TO A 25% SALARY REDUCTION FOR THREE MONTHS

* BELL EQUIPMENT - NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS COMMITTED TO A 30% REDUCTION IN THEIR MEETING FEES FOR A SIX MONTH PERIOD

* BELL EQUIPMENT LTD - ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN TO DELAY CAPEX, HALT ANY NON- ESSENTIAL EXPENSES AND RESTRUCTURE SUPPLIER PAYMENTS WHERE POSSIBLE