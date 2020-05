BRIEF-Bell Equipment Says FY Basic HEPS Of 80 Cents

May 29 (Reuters) - Bell Equipment Ltd:

* ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RESOLVED NOT TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* FY BASIC EPS 79 CENTS

* SO FAR SEEN DELAYS BUT NO SIGNIFICANT CANCELLATION OF CUSTOMER ORDERS DUE TO VIRUS

* EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE COMMITTED TO 25% PAY CUT FOR 3 MONTHS, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS COMMITTED TO 30% CUT IN MEETING FEES FOR 6 MONTHS