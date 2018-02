Feb 13 (Reuters) - BELL FOOD GROUP AG:

* FY PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF GOODS INCREASED BY 5.9 % TO CHF 3.6 BILLION

* FY NET PROFIT IMPROVED BY 5.9 % TO CHF 106.5 MILLION

* AT CHF 149.7 MILLION, FY EBIT WAS UP ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR BY 5.3 %

* INCREASE IN DIVIDEND FROM CHF 7 TO CHF 8 PER SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED TO GENERAL MEETING

* EXPECTS RELAXATION IN RAW MATERIAL PRICES SEEN IN H2 2017 TO CONTINUE IN 2018, WHICH WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON MARGINS Source text - bit.ly/2EZOO0y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)