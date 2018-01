Jan 15 (Reuters) - BELL FOOD GROUP AG:

* ANNOUNCES PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR HÜGLI

* ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN HÜGLI HOLDING AND ANNOUNCES PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR THE REMAINING SHARES

* ACQUISITION PRICE OF CHF 915 PER SHARE CORRESPONDS TO A PREMIUM OF 14.4%

* CAPITAL INCREASE PLANNED TO RAISE AROUND CHF 600 MILLION

* BOND ISSUE OF AROUND CHF 350 MILLION FOR REFINANCING PURPOSES