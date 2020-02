Feb 13 (Reuters) - BELL FOOD GROUP AG:

* FY SALES REVENUE OF CHF 4.1 BILLION (CHF -65.0 MILLION, -1.6 %)

* FY REPORTED EBIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 95.3 MILLION (CHF -45.3 MILLION, -32.2 %)

* FY PROFIT IS CHF 49.6 MILLION (CHF -39.7 MILLION, -44.5 %)

* WILL ASK AGM TO APPROVE SAME DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 5.50 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2020 WANTS TO ACHIEVE OPERATIONAL PROGRESS IN ALL BUSINESS AREAS IN THIS FINANCIAL YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2HpbPf7 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)