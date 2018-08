Aug 16 (Reuters) - Bell Food Group AG:

* SALES REVENUE IMPROVED BY CHF 327.6 MILLION TO CHF 2.1 BILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018.

* H1 EBIT DECLINED BY CHF 10.2 MILLION TO CHF 55.2 MILLION

* AT CHF 136.6 MILLION, EBITDA FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 WAS CHF 6.6 MILLION HIGHER THAN IN 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2OzhBwg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)