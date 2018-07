July 17 (Reuters) - Bell Food Group AG:

* EBIT FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018 IS DOWN SOME CHF 10 MILLION ON PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* H1 EBITDA ON OTHER HAND IMPROVED BY SOME CHF 6 MILLION THANKS TO HÜGLI ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)