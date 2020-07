BRIEF-Bell Food Group Increases Stake In Mosa Meat

July 9 (Reuters) - BELL FOOD GROUP AG:

* INCREASES STAKE IN MOSA MEAT

* ADDITIONAL GOAL IS TO HAVE PRODUCT ADMITTED TO MARKET IN EUROPE BY 2022

* TO INCREASE ITS INVESTMENT IN DUTCH START-UP MOSA MEAT, WORLD’S LEADING COMPANY FOR CULTURED BEEF

* NEW FINANCING ROUND IS INTENDED FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AND MARKETING OF CULTURED BEEF

* PARTICIPATING IN MOSA MEAT’S NEXT FINANCING ROUND WITH EUR 5 MILLION

* FIRST PILOT PRODUCTION PLANT WILL COMMENCE OPERATION IN 2021

* PLANS ARE IN PLACE TO COMMISSION FIRST HIGH-VOLUME PRODUCTION PLANT BY 2025