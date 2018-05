BRIEF-Bell Food Group Q1 EBITDA Up 22.7 Pct At CHF 61.6 Million

May 25 (Reuters) - Bell Food Group AG:

* BELL FOOD GROUP - ANNOUNCES FINAL TERMS OF THE PLANNED CAPITAL INCREASE WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* BELL FOOD GROUP - EXPECTED GROSS PROCEEDS FROM THE CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY CHF 612.6MILLION

* BELL FOOD GROUP - 2.29 MILLION NEW REGISTERED SHARES WILL BE OFFERED TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS AT OFFER PRICE OF CHF 268.00 PER SHARE

* Q1 EBITDA INCREASED BY 22.7% TO CHF 61.6 MILLION

* BELL FOOD GROUP - WE EXPECT TO ACQUIRE THE REMAINING MINORITY SHARES IN HÜGLI DURING THE COURSE OF 2018

* BELL FOOD GROUP - TARGETING A NET DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO OF 2.5X Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)