BRIEF-Bell Food Group Says HY Gross Profit Dropped By CHF 3.4 Mln To CHF 768.2 Mln

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bell Food Group AG:

* THE BELL FOOD GROUP SETS ITS STRATEGIC DIRECTION MAINLY BY THE EXIT FROM GERMAN SAUSAGE BUSINESS

* HY GROSS PROFIT DROPPED BY CHF 3.4 MILLION TO CHF 768.2 MILLION

* AT CHF 2.0 BILLION, HY ADJUSTED SALES REVENUE FOR BELL FOOD GROUP WAS ON A PAR WITH PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* AT CHF 116.8 MILLION, EBITDA FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019 WAS DOWN CHF 19.8 MILLION ON SAME PERIOD IN 2018

* BELL FOOD GROUP -AS CO EXPECTS RAW MATERIAL PRICES FOR PORK TO REMAIN HIGH IN 2019, AIM TO INCREASE PRICES FURTHER IN SECOND HALF OF 2019