March 9 (Reuters) - BELL FOOD GROUP AG:

* AGM SCHEDULED FOR 17 MARCH 2020 CANNOT TAKE PLACE AND HAS BEEN POSTPONED

* AGM WILL NOW TAKE PLACE ON 12 MAY 2020 AT 4:00 P.M