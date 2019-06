BRIEF-Bell Food Sells German Sausage Business To Zur Mühlen Group

June 24 (Reuters) - BELL FOOD GROUP AG:

* PARTING COMPANY WITH ITS GERMAN SAUSAGE BUSINESS, WHICH IT IS SELLING TO ZUR MÜHLEN GROUP

* WILL FOCUS ON AND FURTHER EXPAND ITS STRONG POSITION IN AIR-DRIED HAM SEGMENT

* ZUR MÜHLEN GROUP WILL TAKE OVER PLANTS IN SUHL AND BÖRGER TOGETHER WITH ALL EMPLOYEES

* SALE OF SAUSAGE BUSINESS WILL AFFECT JOBS IN ADMINISTRATION AND CENTRAL SERVICES DEPARTMENTS OF BELL GERMANY

* SALE WILL REDUCE NET REVENUE BY SOME CHF 85 MILLION

* SALE OF GERMAN SAUSAGE BUSINESS WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON BELL FOOD GROUP’S CASH FLOW AND EBIT OF SOME CHF 10 MILLION PER YEAR FROM 2020

* DEPENDENCE ON FLUCTUATIONS IN PRICES FOR RAW MATERIALS WILL ALSO DECREASE

* SALE WILL INCUR MOSTLY NON-CASH ONE-OFF COSTS OF AROUND CHF 35 MILLION IN 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO KEEP DETAILS OF TRANSACTION CONFIDENTIAL