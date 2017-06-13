BRIEF-Bellamy's Australia announces binding agreement to further reset its supply contract with Fonterra Australia

June 13 (Reuters) - Bellamy's Australia Ltd-

* Announces ‍a binding agreement to acquire Camperdown Powder Pty Ltd​

* Total consideration of $28.5 million to acquire a 90% interest in a newly formed entity that will hold issued capital of camperdown

* Fully underwritten $60.4 million, 5 for 38 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of new ordinary shares in bal

* Recent trading performance has been in line with expectations

* A revision in 2h17 reported ebit guidance from a profit of $9.0-13.0 million to a loss of $9.5-14.0 million

* Binding agreement to further reset its supply contract with fonterra australia pty ltd for a one-time consideration of $27.5 million​

* 2H17 net sales are forecast to be above mid-point of guidance $105-120 million