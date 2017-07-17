FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Bellamy's Australia says 2H17 revenue is expected to be about $121 million
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 17, 2017 / 4:42 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Bellamy's Australia says 2H17 revenue is expected to be about $121 million

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Bellamy's Australia Ltd

* Revenue is expected to be approximately $121 million for 2h17 resulting in full year revenue for fy17 of approximately a$239 million

* ‍Company expects its securities to resume trading on ASX at market open on thursday, 20 july 2017​

* 2H17 ebit is expected to be at the upper end of guidance between ($9.5) – ($14.0) million

* To ensure compliance with corporations act, co lodged supplementary prospectus with ASX and Australian securities and investments commission​

* Co has been cashflow positive since March, reflecting increased sales and was net cash positive as at 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.