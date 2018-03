March 13 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd:

* . ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND YEAR END FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE$0.26

* QTRLY CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES PER SHARE $0.27

* PRODUCTION VOLUMES IN Q4 OF 2017 AVERAGED 37,077 BOE/D REPRESENTING 16% GROWTH

* QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW $0.32 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE

* SEES 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 35,000 BOE/D -37,000 BOE/D