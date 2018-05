BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration Posts Q1 Revenue C$66.2 Million

May 8 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd:

* . ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE C$66.2 MILLION

* PRODUCTION VOLUMES IN Q1 OF 2018 AVERAGED 36,740 BOE/D (74% NATURAL GAS WEIGHTED), REPRESENTING 6% GROWTH

* SEES FULL YEAR PER UNIT PRODUCTION EXPENDITURES RANGE OF $7.65 TO $8.00/BOE

* UPDATED BUDGET CONTEMPLATES A RANGE OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 OF BETWEEN $55 TO $60 MILLION

* SEES 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 34,000 - 35,500 BOE/D