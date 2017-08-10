FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration reports Q2 revenue of C$74.3 million
August 10, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration reports Q2 revenue of C$74.3 million

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd -

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces strong second quarter 2017 financial and operating results delivering 19 percent production growth year to date, increased 2017 guidance, and new independent director appointment

* Q2 revenue C$74.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$65.4 million

* Qtrly FFO per diluted share $0.39

* Qtrly production volumes of 37,916 boe/d grew 9 percent from previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

