BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration reports qtrly ‍FFO per diluted share $0.17​
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 8:34 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration reports qtrly ‍FFO per diluted share $0.17​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Announces strong third quarter 2017 financial and operating results delivering 17% production growth year to date and the third consecutive quarter of improved 2017 corporate guidance

* Q3 revenue c$48.2 million

* Q3 revenue view c$64.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍ffo per diluted share $0.17​

* ‍Production volumes in Q3 of 2017 averaged 37,710 boe/d​

* Total 2017 net capital expenditure budget remains unchanged at $120 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

